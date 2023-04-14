TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music Zapho, Celaviedmai, Junior Brother, & more

ZAPHO & CELAVIEDMAI – PAY THE PIPER
Zapho and Celaviedmai join forces on the sonically stylistic sound of ‘Pay the Piper’. Moving across an array of textural shapes and melodic colors, the song has a defined sense of self.
KEHLI – DEAD BODY
The edged sound of ‘Dead Body’, finds Kehli melded an indie asepct to her alt-pop style, expanding the scope and scale of her music in a way that feels natural to both.
JUNIOR BROTHER – JUNIOR BROTHER’S FAVOURITE
Cast across a near twenty-minute run-time, the sprawling expressionistic folk of ‘Junior Brother’s Favorite’ weaves and dances around a multitude of augmented passages and prose.
BLOOD DONOR – BABY NO MORE
Taken from Blood Donor’s Baby No More E.P, the title-track moves to a neon buzzing backdrop of glistened indie. The opening shot for a quick-fire E.P, ‘Baby No More’ is precise in its stylism.
WHENYOUNG – PARAGON SONGS
“The colours and the shapes that temper the mood of an album are integral to its sense of meaning. Whenyoung imbues Paragon Songs with an irrepressible undercurrent of weighty textures, darkened tones, and hard-hitting passages, traversing the sophomore record pitfalls via a sea-change that follows threads of their past work.” – TLMT Album Review
SJ TALBOT – FACE IT
A full-bodied alt-pop ballad, the atmospheric setting and powerful vocal on SJ Talbot’s ‘Face It’ is a showcase in both performance and songwriting.
HAYLEON – WATCHING FROM OUTSIDE
Hayleon’s sound is a melding of alt-pop, traditional and electronic flourishes that create music that is as individualistic as her voice. Making ‘Watching from Outside’ a song that resonates with creative verve.
