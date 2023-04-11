New Order announce Dublin show at 3Arena

New Order will return to Ireland later this year playing a headline show at the 3Arena in Dublin on Sunday, October 1st as part of an upcoming UK & Europe tour. See full list of tour dates below.

NEW ORDER UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES 2023

September

Thursday 21st Copenhagen, Royal Arena

Saturday 23rd Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 26th Paris, Zénith

Friday 29th London, The O2

October

Sunday 1st Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday 5th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday 7th Leeds, First Direct Arena

In January this year, the band released the Definitive Edition of their 1985 album Low-Life, followed by the 40th Anniversary of their iconic single Blue Monday on 7th March, releasing a range of merchandise available exclusively via their online store here.

Ticket information:

Tickets to see New Order live at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 1st go sale this Friday, 14th April at 9:30am via tix.to/NewOrder

