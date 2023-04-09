Watching From the outside
Hayleon returns with the vibrant array of 'Watching From Outside'

Hayleon's 'Watching From Outside'

by Stephen White
Set across of a multitude of interlocking rhythms, the spacious atmospherics of Hayleon’s ‘Watching From Outside’ build into a vibrant array of musical shapes and colours.

Hayleon’s sound is a melding of alt-pop, traditional and electronic flourishes that create a music that is as individualistic as her voice. Making ‘Watching From Outside’ a song that resonates with creative verve.

Watching From Outside by Hayleon is out Monday, April 10th.

