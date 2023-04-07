TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Ham Sandwich, Clare Sands, I Have A Tribe & more

Lemonade shoelace – i think my heart is set on you
The kaleidoscopic array of sonic colours on display throughout Lemonade Shoelace’s ‘I Think My Heart Is Set On You’ is joyous to behold.
HAM SANDWICH – GOOD FRIDAY
Taken from Ham Sandwich’s Magnify, ‘Good Friday’ takes on a slow burn, buzzing foundation augmented by spacious moments of repose, creating a texturally contrasting piece.
The COPE – BACK ON MY BULLSHIT
A multi-layered offering from the Cope, the intricate linking parts, push and pull beat and stylistic vocals of ‘Back on My Bullshit’ convey an array of colors.
all the brave hunters – painted glass
A carefully crafted E.P, Painted Glass flows forward as All The Brave Hunters tiptoes across five warm indie tableaus.
PIO HARNETT – I DON’T MIND, IT’S NICE TO MAKE NEW FRIENDS
The strong backbone and sliding harmonics of ‘I Don’t Mind, It’s Nice To Make New Friends’ finds Pio Harnett portraying a deft hand in performance and writing.
ENOLA GAY – PTS.DUP
There’s an instant attention-grabbing air to ‘PTS.DUP’. Enola Gay holds the sonic foreground with a music that cuts straight through with a tour de force feel.
CLARE Sands + i have a tribe – teasgal
The bewithcing soundscape that resonates beneath the deep and darkly lit world of ‘Teasgal’ combines the complimentary sounds of Clare Sands and I Have A Tribe.
