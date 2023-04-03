TLMT’s The Month In Music

March 2023 is in the books and out of sight. The Last Mixed Tape looks back on the best latest music coming out of Ireland these past four weeks, compiling a Spotify playlist of definitive tracks.

Two albums received the Last Mixed Tape review treatment in Marcg. Lankum’s False Lankum proved to be the group’s most powerful and sure-footed work to date, marking the trad outfit as masters of their craft. While the Ailbhe Reddy’s striking Endless Affair founds the songwriter melding raw lyricism with a forward moving sound that mirrors the record’s central themes.