boygenius announce Dublin show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Boygenius will come to Ireland this summer to perform at headline show in the outdoor surrounds of the Royal Hospital Grounds in Kilmainham, Dublin on August 28th. The shows will include special guests Muna & more to be announced.

Boygenius recently announced their long-awaited return with the release of three singles from their upcoming album, the record: ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’.It’s the first full-length project from the band – comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – to follow their self-produced, self-titled EP back in 2018. the record was produced and written by boygenius, and recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California. The band discussed the album for the first time recently in their immediately iconic Rolling Stone cover story, with more to come ahead of its release on March 31st.

Ticket information:

Tickets for boygenius’ live at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on August 28th will go on sale at 12pm GMT this Friday March 31st via www.ticketmaster.ie

Advertisements