Cigarettes After Sex announce Dublin show at Olympia Theatre

Cigarettes After Sex has announced their first Irish live show in five years with a headline gig at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on November 21st.

The band’s catalogue has sold over 2.5 million records to date, amassing 3 billion Spotify streams, over17million monthly listeners, and 800million+ YouTube streams. The band’s list of on-the-record fans include everyone from Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, David Lynch, Lana Del Rey, Françoise Hardy, Lily Allen, Busy Philipps, and more. They’ve been featured in Vice, Noisey, V Magazine, Interview, NPR’s Tiny Desk, and their music has appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, and Ralph Lauren ads.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for Cigarettes After Sex at the 3Olympia Theatre on November 21st are priced from €38.00 including booking fees on sale Friday 31st March at 10AM via ticketmaster.ie.

