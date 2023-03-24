News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Pastiche, FYA FOX, Saige, Lankum & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
PASTICHE – APPETITE

Pastiche’s stylistically slick pop takes on a striking new direction with ‘Appetite’. Melding the overtones of pop extravagance with the thematic twist of gender role reversal, the track has a real sense of self.

FYA FOX – GHOST

There’s a depth and style to ‘Ghost’ that finds rising pop artist Fya Fox shifting her music up a gear in terms of performance, production, and songwriting.

Saige

SAIGE – SPARKS E.P.

The Sparks E.P. encapsulates the sonic leap in Saige’s music with tracks like the spacious ‘Falling’, the slow-burn glisten of ‘Emulsify’ and the ambitious pop of the title track highlighting different layers to the artist.

THE COPE – OÍCHE

The texturally widening scope of The Cope’s ‘Oíche’ unfurls itself in a myriad of layering beats, harmonies beautifully portrayed by Carlsbad, and abstraction, making for a cinematic milieu and feel to the music.

THE FAE – CHLOE

The tightened indie tension of The Fae’s ‘Chloe’ moves between hazy vocals, jangled guitar lines and fuzzing backdrops in sonic twists and turns.

CHALK – ASKING

Buzzing with stark post-punk isolation, the building energy of Chalk’s ‘Asking’ rests in the tense dynamic push and pull that punctuates the music in each moment.

ROBERT JOHN ARDIFF – GIMME ALL YOUR MONEY

Robert John Ardiff’s ‘Gimme All Your Money’ paints itself across an expressionistic songwriting backdrop as the biting lyrical themes cut right through.

LANKUM – FALSE LANKUM

“In False Lankum, Lankum has graduated to masters of their craft, as they sculpt foreboding beauty out of wild, untamed sounds” – TLMT REVIEW  

SEBA SAFE – ON MY WAY

The lush air and mood of Seba Safe’s ‘On My Way’ runs across the driving upward momentum of the delivery and tempo.

VERNON JANE – PRAYING 2 ANGELS

Taken from Vernon Jane’s upcoming Chestpains And Sidepieces, the contemplative ballad ‘Praying 2 Angles’ wevaes itself around a slowly tangling backdrop of melody and rhythm.

ANIE VALENTINE – BOYS

The jagged indie of ‘Boys’ finds Anie Valentine cutting an angular sound punctuated by a commanding vocal performance and gritty geometric guitar lines.

CLAY PIGEON SHOOTING – I WIN

The ominous tone and crackling mood of Clay Pigeon Shooting’s sharp-edged ‘I Win’ is snapped into a defined shape by a the bands commanding delivery of their music.

1000 BEASTS FEAT. MALAKI – BRIGETTE BARDOT

1000 Beasts and Malaki combine forces on the forward motion of ‘Brigette Bardot’ a song that moves with a quick-snap contrast of genre slices that meld into one cohesive music thanks to the artists individual voices.

KREA – DON’T TELL ME

Krea reinterprets Madonna’s hit single ‘Don’t Tell Me’ using a dreamlike milieu, awash with gently conveyed instrumentation and soulfully tranquil vocal performance.

