TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Pastiche, FYA FOX, Saige, Lankum & more

PASTICHE – APPETITE
Pastiche’s stylistically slick pop takes on a striking new direction with ‘Appetite’. Melding the overtones of pop extravagance with the thematic twist of gender role reversal, the track has a real sense of self.
FYA FOX – GHOST
There’s a depth and style to ‘Ghost’ that finds rising pop artist Fya Fox shifting her music up a gear in terms of performance, production, and songwriting.
SAIGE – SPARKS E.P.
The Sparks E.P. encapsulates the sonic leap in Saige’s music with tracks like the spacious ‘Falling’, the slow-burn glisten of ‘Emulsify’ and the ambitious pop of the title track highlighting different layers to the artist.
THE COPE – OÍCHE
The texturally widening scope of The Cope’s ‘Oíche’ unfurls itself in a myriad of layering beats, harmonies beautifully portrayed by Carlsbad, and abstraction, making for a cinematic milieu and feel to the music.
THE FAE – CHLOE
The tightened indie tension of The Fae’s ‘Chloe’ moves between hazy vocals, jangled guitar lines and fuzzing backdrops in sonic twists and turns.
CHALK – ASKING
Buzzing with stark post-punk isolation, the building energy of Chalk’s ‘Asking’ rests in the tense dynamic push and pull that punctuates the music in each moment.
ROBERT JOHN ARDIFF – GIMME ALL YOUR MONEY
Robert John Ardiff’s ‘Gimme All Your Money’ paints itself across an expressionistic songwriting backdrop as the biting lyrical themes cut right through.
LANKUM – FALSE LANKUM
“In False Lankum, Lankum has graduated to masters of their craft, as they sculpt foreboding beauty out of wild, untamed sounds” – TLMT REVIEW
SEBA SAFE – ON MY WAY
The lush air and mood of Seba Safe’s ‘On My Way’ runs across the driving upward momentum of the delivery and tempo.
VERNON JANE – PRAYING 2 ANGELS
Taken from Vernon Jane’s upcoming Chestpains And Sidepieces, the contemplative ballad ‘Praying 2 Angles’ wevaes itself around a slowly tangling backdrop of melody and rhythm.
ANIE VALENTINE – BOYS
The jagged indie of ‘Boys’ finds Anie Valentine cutting an angular sound punctuated by a commanding vocal performance and gritty geometric guitar lines.
CLAY PIGEON SHOOTING – I WIN
The ominous tone and crackling mood of Clay Pigeon Shooting’s sharp-edged ‘I Win’ is snapped into a defined shape by a the bands commanding delivery of their music.
1000 BEASTS FEAT. MALAKI – BRIGETTE BARDOT
1000 Beasts and Malaki combine forces on the forward motion of ‘Brigette Bardot’ a song that moves with a quick-snap contrast of genre slices that meld into one cohesive music thanks to the artists individual voices.
KREA – DON’T TELL ME
Krea reinterprets Madonna’s hit single ‘Don’t Tell Me’ using a dreamlike milieu, awash with gently conveyed instrumentation and soulfully tranquil vocal performance.
