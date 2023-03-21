Q&A | Clay Pigeon Shooting

What’s the last song you listened to?

Max: Marrakesh Express – Crosby, Stills & Nash

Brian: Queen Jane Approximately – Bob Dylan

Luke: Tears – Skrillex

Darragh: Koma Kaprifol – Petter Eldh

Aaron: Database – Naked Lungs

What album or artist has been on repeat?

B: Topical Dancer – Charlotte Adigery/Bolis Pupul

M: Countdown To Ecstasy – Steely Dan

L: elllegy – the olllam

A: Original Pirate Material -The Streets

D: Ego – The Tony Williams Lifetime

What is inspiring your music right now?

Lived experiences. We go to a lot of live music together and we all really enjoy Dublin’s independent music scene. We’re inspired by the events and sounds that come with these nights, and the people that we meet there.

Tell us about your new single I Win. How was it written and recorded?

The lyrics for ‘i win!’ were written at a trad session in The Cobblestone, they tell a story of a lonely drinker on a downward spiral over the course of a few pints. The themes of the song had a familiarity that excited us as a group, and the song just sort of happened. The verses were spat out over the same drum groove and bassline you hear on the master at a rehearsal, and the track has remained largely the same since. We recorded and mixed ‘i win’ over January and February with Daniel De Burca at Jejune Studios, Drogheda.

How do you think it contrasts with your debut single Vincent Van Pox?

‘i win!’ is more direct. Favouring immediacy over atmosphere, urgency over ambience, once it starts it doesn’t let up. The vocals in the track are much more declamatory, which is becoming a feature of our sound the more we write.

What does the future hold in terms of gigs and new releases?

We’re celebrating the release of this single at The Grand Social on March 25th. After that, we plan to put the heads down and write some new material. We’d love to break into some uncharted territory too. There’s a huge appetite for our kind of music in the UK right now, and a lot of bands that we listen to have cut their teeth there.

Clay Pigeon Shooting play the Grand Social this Saturday, March 25th. I Win is out March 24th.

