Franz Ferdinand to play Collins Barracks in Dublin this summer

Franz Ferdinand are to set to play a headline show at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks on Sunday, August 27th as part of Singular Artists Wider Than Pictures series. Support on the night will come from Pillow Queens.

Other artists confirmed for the Collins Barracks this summer include The Vamps, Mick Flannery, Future Islands, Yungblud, and First Aid Kit. For more information on the Wider Than Pictures series visit Singular Artists.

Ticket information:

Tickets for Franz Ferdinand live at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks on Sunday, August 27th are priced from €54.65 including booking fee from Ticketmaster.ie (subject to service charge) and Singularartists.ie. All tickets subject to €1 facility charge available from Friday, 24th March at 10am.

