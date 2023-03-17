News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Lucy McWilliams, Christian Cohle, Lauren Ann, Amy Michelle & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
LUCY MCWILLIAMS – SLOW DANCING

‘Slow Dancing’ finds Lucy Williams weaving an intricate lyrical tale brought to the fore by a softly portrayed vocal that palys into the songwriting.

LAUREN ANN – OTHER STUFF

The rumbling neon shine of Lauren Ann’s ‘Other Stuff’ delves into expansive, stylistic music as the artists dream-pop songwriting melds into the scale of the production.

PERLEE – RECKONING

The fuzz-ridden foreground of Perlee’s ‘Reckoning’ casts a foreboding sound as the hazy vocal harmonies and open choruses emerge from sonically dense soundscapes.

CHRISTIAN COHLE – JUNGLE

The neonscaped ‘Jungle’ is a glistening sonic world crafted around Christian Cohle’s powerful central performance as the song rises and falls with each textural twist.

AMY MICHELLE – ODE TO THE ANSWERING MACHINE

The scratching backdrop of lo-fi dream-pop moods and tones that rest behind Amy Michelle’s heart-wrecnhing vocal on ‘Ode To The Answering Machine’ make for a captivating listen that draws you in with a hush.

ROC – WE HAD TIME

The quick snap feel of ‘We Had Time’ tangles itself around ROC’s expressionistic turns of phrase ina song that mirrors the mood both lyrically and sonically.

AILBHE REDDY – BLOOM

Taken from Ailbhe Reddy’s Endless Affair, out today, the delicate air and foundation of ‘Bloom’ resides in both the songwriting and the performance.

