LUCY MCWILLIAMS – SLOW DANCING
‘Slow Dancing’ finds Lucy Williams weaving an intricate lyrical tale brought to the fore by a softly portrayed vocal that palys into the songwriting.
LAUREN ANN – OTHER STUFF
The rumbling neon shine of Lauren Ann’s ‘Other Stuff’ delves into expansive, stylistic music as the artists dream-pop songwriting melds into the scale of the production.
PERLEE – RECKONING
The fuzz-ridden foreground of Perlee’s ‘Reckoning’ casts a foreboding sound as the hazy vocal harmonies and open choruses emerge from sonically dense soundscapes.
CHRISTIAN COHLE – JUNGLE
The neonscaped ‘Jungle’ is a glistening sonic world crafted around Christian Cohle’s powerful central performance as the song rises and falls with each textural twist.
AMY MICHELLE – ODE TO THE ANSWERING MACHINE
The scratching backdrop of lo-fi dream-pop moods and tones that rest behind Amy Michelle’s heart-wrecnhing vocal on ‘Ode To The Answering Machine’ make for a captivating listen that draws you in with a hush.
ROC – WE HAD TIME
The quick snap feel of ‘We Had Time’ tangles itself around ROC’s expressionistic turns of phrase ina song that mirrors the mood both lyrically and sonically.
AILBHE REDDY – BLOOM
Taken from Ailbhe Reddy’s Endless Affair, out today, the delicate air and foundation of ‘Bloom’ resides in both the songwriting and the performance.
