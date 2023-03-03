News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Aoife Nessa Frances, Kehli, Lankum, Nara, Fontaines D.C. & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Photo credit: Donal Talbot

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES – AUTOMATIC LOVE

Aoife Nessa Frances makes her return with the dreamlike edges of ‘Automatic Love’, a song construct by and around the artists mellow melodic presence and captivating sound.

Photo credit: Sorcha Frances Rider

LANKUM – THE NEW YORK TRADER

Lankum provide another glimpse into their upcoming False Lankum album with the sprawling ‘The New York Trader’. Portraying the group’s grounded, organic music finds its power in performance and intensity.

Photo Credit: Polocho

FONTAINES D.C. – ‘ CELLO SONG

Taken from the The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake, Fontaines D.C. add their buzzsaw edged sound to the poetic slight-of-hand lyricism of Drake’s songwriting on ‘Cello Song’.

KEHLI – LOSE U NOW

‘Lose U Now’ is a stylistically vibrant offering from Kehli. Surrounded by a slick pop production, Kehli delivers a powerful vocal that melds with the ambitious dynamic core of the music.

AUTRE MONDE – DON’T HAVE BRAIN

Autre Monde’s intricately woven array of sounds and rhythms comes to the fore on ‘Don’t Have Brain’. Set through the prism of abstracting indie and retro-pop the song creates edges in its central moods and tones.

ELEPHANT – YOUNG

A melding of abstract and kaleidoscopic sound, the pensive off-kilter feel of ‘Young’ finds Elephant creating a collage of music that rests in differing shapes and colors.

NARA – TWO SHOTS

The lingering atmospheric pop of ‘Two Shots’ finds Nara creating a distinct voice and feel to her music that resonates throughout the expansive sonic spectrum of the song itself, felt both the production and performance.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
Advertisements

0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Aoife Nessa Frances, Kehli, Lankum, Nara, Fontaines D.C. & more

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: