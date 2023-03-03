AOIFE NESSA FRANCES – AUTOMATIC LOVE
Aoife Nessa Frances makes her return with the dreamlike edges of ‘Automatic Love’, a song construct by and around the artists mellow melodic presence and captivating sound.
LANKUM – THE NEW YORK TRADER
Lankum provide another glimpse into their upcoming False Lankum album with the sprawling ‘The New York Trader’. Portraying the group’s grounded, organic music finds its power in performance and intensity.
FONTAINES D.C. – ‘ CELLO SONG
Taken from the The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake, Fontaines D.C. add their buzzsaw edged sound to the poetic slight-of-hand lyricism of Drake’s songwriting on ‘Cello Song’.
KEHLI – LOSE U NOW
‘Lose U Now’ is a stylistically vibrant offering from Kehli. Surrounded by a slick pop production, Kehli delivers a powerful vocal that melds with the ambitious dynamic core of the music.
AUTRE MONDE – DON’T HAVE BRAIN
Autre Monde’s intricately woven array of sounds and rhythms comes to the fore on ‘Don’t Have Brain’. Set through the prism of abstracting indie and retro-pop the song creates edges in its central moods and tones.
ELEPHANT – YOUNG
A melding of abstract and kaleidoscopic sound, the pensive off-kilter feel of ‘Young’ finds Elephant creating a collage of music that rests in differing shapes and colors.
NARA – TWO SHOTS
The lingering atmospheric pop of ‘Two Shots’ finds Nara creating a distinct voice and feel to her music that resonates throughout the expansive sonic spectrum of the song itself, felt both the production and performance.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Aoife Nessa Frances, Kehli, Lankum, Nara, Fontaines D.C. & more”