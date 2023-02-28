Another month of 2023 is in the books and out of sight. The Last Mixed Tape looks back on the best latest music coming out of Ireland these past four weeks, compiling a Spotify playlist of definitive tracks from February 2023.

Two albums received the Last Mixed Tape review treatment in February, both of which turned out to be stand-outs. Lisa O’Neill’s All Of This Is Chance found the songwriting weaving their storytelling prowess around some truly striking performances and atmospheric trad sounds. While on the other end of the sonic spectrum, New Pagans took the-bull-by-the-horns with their uncompromising Making Circles Of Our Own.