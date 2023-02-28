Post Malone set for 3Arena Dublin show as part of 2023 European Tour

Post Malone is set to return to Ireland next summer to play a headline show at the 3Arena in Dublin on May 9th as part of the upcoming 2023 European leg of the Grammy award nominated artists’ Twelve Carat Tour. See full list of live dates below.

POST MALONE TWELVE CARAT TOUR 2023 EUROPEAN DATES:

Saturday, 22 April 2023 Norway, Oslo Telenor Arena

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 Sweden, Stockholm Avicii Arena*

Wednesday, 26 April 2023 Denmark, Copenhagen Royal Arena*

Friday, 28 April 2023 Belgium, Antwerp Sportpaleis*

Sunday, 30 April 2023 Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion*

Monday, 1 May 2023 Germany, Cologne Lanxess Arena*

Thursday, 4 May 2023 UK, London The O2*

Saturday, 6 May 2023 UK, London The O2*

Tuesday, 9 May 2023 Ireland, Dublin 3Arena*

Saturday, 13 May 2023 UK, Glasgow OVO Hydro*

Sunday, 14 May 2023 UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena*

Tuesday, 16 May 2023 UK, Manchester AO Arena*

Friday, 19 May 2023 Netherlands, Amsterdam Ziggo Dome*

*With Support from Rae Sremmurd

TICKET INFORMATION;

Tickets for Post Malone live at 3Arena on May 9th from €59.90 including booking fees will be available starting with local presales from Wednesday, 1 March at 12pm local time. The general on sale for Twelve Carat Tour will start Friday, 3 March at 12pm on Ticketmaster.ie.

