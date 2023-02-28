News

Post Malone set for 3Arena Dublin show as part of 2023 European Tour

Post Malone will return to Ireland this summer playing the 3Arena

by Stephen White
Post Malone is set to return to Ireland next summer to play a headline show at the 3Arena in Dublin on May 9th as part of the upcoming 2023 European leg of the Grammy award nominated artists’ Twelve Carat Tour. See full list of live dates below.

POST MALONE TWELVE CARAT TOUR 2023 EUROPEAN DATES:

Saturday, 22 April 2023          Norway, Oslo                          Telenor Arena

Tuesday, 25 April 2023           Sweden, Stockholm                Avicii Arena*

Wednesday, 26 April 2023     Denmark, Copenhagen           Royal Arena*

Friday, 28 April 2023               Belgium, Antwerp                   Sportpaleis*

Sunday, 30 April 2023             Switzerland, Zurich                 Hallenstadion*

Monday, 1 May 2023              Germany, Cologne                  Lanxess Arena*

Thursday, 4 May 2023            UK, London                             The O2*

Saturday, 6 May 2023             UK, London                             The O2*

Tuesday, 9 May 2023              Ireland, Dublin                        3Arena*

Saturday, 13 May 2023           UK, Glasgow                            OVO Hydro*

Sunday, 14 May 2023             UK, Birmingham                      Resorts World Arena*

Tuesday, 16 May 2023            UK, Manchester                      AO Arena*

Friday, 19 May 2023               Netherlands, Amsterdam       Ziggo Dome*

*With Support from Rae Sremmurd

TICKET INFORMATION;

Tickets for Post Malone live at 3Arena on May 9th from €59.90 including booking fees will be available starting with local presales from Wednesday, 1 March at 12pm local time. The general on sale for Twelve Carat Tour will start Friday, 3 March at 12pm on Ticketmaster.ie.

