T.A. NARRATIVE – IF I WAS A MAN
T.A. Narrative makes their return with the spikey angles and milieu of ‘If I Was A Man’. Set against a rattling backdrop of rhythm and buzzsaw textures, the track has a defined mood and tone.
I HAVE A TRIBE – OH MAN
Taken from I Have A Tribe’s forthcoming Changing Of The Gaurd album, ‘Oh Man’ casts itself across a slow-burn, interlocking musical backdrop that melds with IHAT’s commanding vocal.
ROISIN EL CHERIF – LOVE AGAIN
‘Love Again’ finds Roisin El Cherif creating a widescreen alt-pop feel that resonates behind her captivating vocal as it rises and falls with the song’s own dynamic twists and turns.
ACTRESE – MIND YOUR LOVE
The lush, spacious soundscapes of ‘Mind Your Love’ play out within the vivid, reverberated sounds of Actrese’s music, characterized by delicate sonic shapes and tones.
ELAINE MALONE – NOTHING IS REAL
Elaine Malone’s ‘Nothing Is Real’ is a song that revels in its grandeur and scale. Dreamlike in its feel and tinged in retro-pop inflections, the track holds a haunting tone.
WHENYOUNG – RUBIK’S CUBE
Whenyoung’s ‘Rubik’s Cube’ has an ever-evolving setting that plays with scattered beats, dynamic drops, and dreamy harmonies, finding its center in the sense of scale created within.
NIAMH MCKINNEY – UP AND RAN
The organic air and warm folk feeling of ‘Up and Ran’ makes for a captivating performance from Niamh McKinney even more captivating as the song builds.
EZRA WILLIAMS – DEEP ROUTED
‘Deep Routed’ moves itself across an angular indie bedrock as Ezra Williams adds layers of vibrant vocal harmonies above the isolated mood and introspective tone of the songwriting.
THE FLORENTINAS – WEATHERMAN
The Florentinas glistening indie-pop offering ‘Weatherman’ locks itself into a stylish sound that bounds from verse to chorus with ease and sing-a-long verve.
MOB WIFE – THE OIL IN IT
The feral rock punk of ‘The Oil In It’ takes a by-the-throat approach as Mob Wife rattles the edges of their sound with a track that broods throughout.
CARRON – RIGHT TIME
Drenched in harmony and atmosphere, the widescreen ambitous pop of ‘Right Time’ finds Carron delivering their music on an epic scale that meets the tone of their songwriting.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by T.A. Narrative, Roisin El Cherif, Elaine Malone, Actrese, & more”