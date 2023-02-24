Hozier to play Malahide Castle in Dublin this summer

Hozier has announced a headline show at the intimate outdoor surrounds of Malahide Castle in Dublin next summer. The live gig will take place on Friday, June 30th and will be Hozier’s first Irish date in four years. Joining Hozier as special guests are The Teskey Brothers.



Speaking about the announcement, Hozier stated: “It’s always a joy announce a show on home soil. I’ll be joined by the incredible Teskey Brothers at Malahide Castle on the 30th June. I hope to see you there! Thanks and much love, Andrew”.

The news comes as Hozier is set to release his much anticipated new Eat Your Young EP on 17th March.

Ticket Information

Tickets to see Hozier live at Malahide Castle, Dublin on Friday, June 30th are priced from €49.50 inclusive go on sale at 9am this Tuesday, 28th February at 9am via Ticketmaster.ie

