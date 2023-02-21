Lyra, Aimée, Toshin, Pastiche & more set for Rock Against Homelessness at the 3Olympia Theatre

The line-up for this summer’s Rock Against Homelessness Gig in aid of Focus Ireland has been announced with Lyra curating and performing alongside Aimée, Toshin, Pastiche, Bobbi Arlo, Jack O’Rourke with MayKay, and Isaac Butler. The evening will be MC’d by Laura Whitmore.

Rock Against Homelessness in Aid of Focus Ireland will take place at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Friday, May 26th.

Speaking about the event and its meaning, Lyra says “You would think in 2023 we would be able to provide people with a basic human right, the right to safety and security. Many a night I have walked through the streets seeing people sleeping in doorways trying to protect themselves from the harsh Irish weather and wondered where is the help? Thank God for charities like Focus Ireland as without them, I fear the worst. We as a nation need to be the voices for our fellow human beings who have lost everything.”



Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan echoes this sentiment. “It is really shocking to see that homelessness has shot up 30% in the last year to a new record total of 11,632 and it’s shameful that nearly 3,500 of these are children,” he said. “Most lost their homes in the rental sector due to rocketing rents, landlords leaving the market, and the pressure due to the rising cost of living crisis. Events like Rock Against Homelessness – which has raised a much-needed €170,000 for Focus since the first concert in 2016 – help to bring hope to people while also raising funds so Focus Ireland can support people while they are homeless and help them to eventually secure a home. This major event also brings hope to people who are homeless as it shows them that people care about them and want to help.”

Tickets to Rock Against Homelessness go on sale Friday 24th Feb at 9am, Tickets are €27.00 (online bookings are subject to 12.5% service charge.) from Ticketmaster.ie 0818 719 300

The Sunday Independent’s Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland is proudly sponsored by Cadbury, Arachas Insurance and Hard Rock Café.

