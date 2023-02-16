The Road To The Great Escape Dublin 2023 full line-up announced

The full line-up of artists set to perform as part of the Road To The Great Escape in Dublin 2023 has been announced today, as well as the venue breakdown.
The two-day festival is taking place on Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th May 2023 in venues across Dublin, Whelan’s, Grand Social, Workman’s Club, and Academy 2.
Venue tickets to the Road to the Great Escape 2023 are priced at €15.90 including booking fees and will go on sale Friday 17th February at 10AM via ticketmaster.
The Road To The Great Escape 2023 Line Up & Venue Breakdown
|Day 1 – 8th May 2023
|Whelan’s
|Workmans
|Grand Social
|Academy 2
|49th & Main
|Heartworms
|Katie Gregson MacLeod
|RØRY
|Siights
|Fatdog
|Ber
|Spider
|Seb
|Chalk
|Victor RayCalum Bowie
|Hannah Grae
|Day 2 – 9th May 2023
|Whelan’s
|Workmans
|Grand Social
|Academy 2
|Sorcha Richardson
|Vacations
|Kean Kavanagh
|KhakiKid
|Sammy Copley
|Yot Club
|Isabel LaRosa
|Nix Northwest
|Rianne Downey
|Girl and Girl
|Cate
|Surya Sen
