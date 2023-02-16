News

The Road To The Great Escape Dublin 2023 full line-up announced

The venue breakdown & line-up for The Road To The Great Escape in Dublin has been announced.

by Stephen White
The full line-up of artists set to perform as part of the Road To The Great Escape in Dublin 2023 has been announced today, as well as the venue breakdown.

The two-day festival is taking place on Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th May 2023 in venues across Dublin, Whelan’s, Grand Social, Workman’s Club, and Academy 2.

Venue tickets to the Road to the Great Escape 2023 are priced at €15.90 including booking fees and will go on sale Friday 17th February at 10AM via ticketmaster.

The Road To The Great Escape 2023 Line Up & Venue Breakdown

Day 1 – 8th May 2023
Whelan’sWorkmansGrand Social Academy 2
49th & MainHeartwormsKatie Gregson MacLeodRØRY
SiightsFatdogBerSpider
SebChalkVictor RayCalum BowieHannah Grae
Day 2 – 9th May 2023
Whelan’sWorkmansGrand Social Academy 2
Sorcha RichardsonVacationsKean KavanaghKhakiKid
Sammy CopleyYot ClubIsabel LaRosaNix Northwest
Rianne DowneyGirl and GirlCateSurya Sen
