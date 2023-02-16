The Road To The Great Escape Dublin 2023 full line-up announced

The full line-up of artists set to perform as part of the Road To The Great Escape in Dublin 2023 has been announced today, as well as the venue breakdown.

The two-day festival is taking place on Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th May 2023 in venues across Dublin, Whelan’s, Grand Social, Workman’s Club, and Academy 2.

Venue tickets to the Road to the Great Escape 2023 are priced at €15.90 including booking fees and will go on sale Friday 17th February at 10AM via ticketmaster.

The Road To The Great Escape 2023 Line Up & Venue Breakdown



Day 1 – 8th May 2023 Whelan’s Workmans Grand Social Academy 2 49th & Main Heartworms Katie Gregson MacLeod RØRY Siights Fatdog Ber Spider Seb Chalk Victor RayCalum Bowie Hannah Grae Day 2 – 9th May 2023 Whelan’s Workmans Grand Social Academy 2 Sorcha Richardson Vacations Kean Kavanagh KhakiKid Sammy Copley Yot Club Isabel LaRosa Nix Northwest Rianne Downey Girl and Girl Cate Surya Sen

