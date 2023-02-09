News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Erica-Cody, Lisa O’Neill, Chalk & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
LISA O’NEILL – ALL OF THIS IS CHANCE

“All Of This Is Chance is a volume of thematic vignettes where Lisa O’Neill serves as the narrator and the subject in a landscape both beautiful and unforgiving.” – TLMT Review.

CHALK – STATIC

Set to a buzzsaw backdrop of rattling beats and screeching guitars, ‘Static’ finds Chalk constructing an angular bedrock of jagged post-punk malaise.

ERICA-CODY – CRY BABY

Erica-Cody returns with the vivid R&B of ‘Cry Baby’. Played out across of lush beats and harmonies, the highly stylized sound of ‘Cry Baby’ swings for the fences and reaches beyond.

GILLA BAND – SPORTS DAY

The slow deliberate build of intensity that rests at the heart of Gilla Band’s screeching and scratching offering ‘Sports Day’ rumbles and contorts its way through a myriad of mood driven sounds.

JACK O’ROURKE – OSCAR

Jack O’Rourke weaves his unmistakable spell around the words of Brendan Behan with ‘Oscar’. A gentle yet heart wrenching offering alive with nuance and performance.

BADHANDS – MOVIE NIGHTS

Badhands’ latest offering ‘Movie Nights’ contrasts the glistening foreground with a fuzz-ridden foundation to create a widescreen retro-pop sound.

NEOSUPERVITAL – BACK TO WHAT

Neosupervital makes his return with the joyously vibrant synth-pop flourishes of ‘Back To What’. Reveling in its retro pop milieu the track moves to precise far-reaching beats.

