TLMT’s Gigs of the Week featuring Florence + The Machine, Weyes Blood, Algiers & more

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its gigs of the week

by Stephen White
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

3ARENA – FEB 8TH

BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE

THE ACADEMY – FEB 9TH

ALGIERS

WORKMAN’S CLUB – FEB 9TH

PADDY HANNA

WHELAN’S MAIN ROOM – FEB 10TH

WEYES BLOOD

VICAR STREET – FEB 12TH

