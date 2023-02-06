gig guide News TLMT’s Gigs of the Week featuring Florence + The Machine, Weyes Blood, Algiers & more The Last Mixed Tape picks out its gigs of the week by Stephen WhiteFebruary 6, 2023 Comments 0 FLORENCE + THE MACHINE 3ARENA – FEB 8TH Tickets BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE THE ACADEMY – FEB 9TH Tickets ALGIERS WORKMAN’S CLUB – FEB 9TH Tickets PADDY HANNA WHELAN’S MAIN ROOM – FEB 10TH Tickets WEYES BLOOD VICAR STREET – FEB 12TH Tickets Advertisements Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... 0 comments on “TLMT’s Gigs of the Week featuring Florence + The Machine, Weyes Blood, Algiers & more” Leave a Reply Cancel reply Post navigation Previous Post
