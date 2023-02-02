LANKUM – GO DIG MY GRAVE
A glimpse into the wider world of False Lankum, ‘Go Dig My Grave’ rises and falls upon the soaring performances that resonate within the track’s eight-minute runtime.
1000 BEASTS feat. laura Elizabeth hughess – BURNING FLOWER
The first offering from 1000 Beasts’ forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Burning Flower’ featuring a deft performance from Luara Elizabeth Hughes explores a lush textural landscape that rests upon a background of spacious sounds.
SOMEBODY’S CHILD – I NEED YA
A driving slice of indie-pop from Somebody’s Child, ‘I Need Ya’ swings for the fences with a propellant snapshot sound that grabs the attention from start to finish.
INHALER – IF YOU’RE GONNA BREAK MY HEART
Inhaler unveil the far-reaching slow-burn indie of ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ ahead of their sophomore album Cuts & Bruises. Dotted with shimmering guitar chords, stylish beats and big vocals, the song is truly compelling.
M(H)AOL – PERIOD SEX
M(h)aol returns with the clattering rattle and hum of ‘Period Sex’. Angular in its rhythm and unrelenting in its tonal contorting, the song bristles with snarled delivery and jolting forward motion.
BANRÍON – DARE TO CRUSH
Banríon’s Dare To Crush E.P. traverse a myriad of melded mood and tone. From the dreamlike jangle of ‘first love’, the fuzzy edges of ‘departure party’ and reverb-soaked depths of ‘sugar water’, the band delivers a record of depth and meaning.
RAGERRA – THE TIME
Widescreen indie from Ragerra, ‘The Time’ plays out across a dynamically charged sound that builds and falls from verse to chorus and beat to hook.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Lankum, M(h)aol, Banríon, Inhaler, & more”