Forbidden Fruit 2023 has confirmed the first wave of its line-up set to play the annual Dublin summer music festival. The acts announced as part of today’s announcement include Rina Sawayama, Eric Prydz, Romy, Honey Dijon, Slowthai, Malaki, Eliza Rose, and many more. See full line up below.

FORBIDDEN FRUIT 2023 LINE-UP

Forbidden Fruit 2023 will take place on June Bank Holiday Weekend (June 3rd & 4th) at the Royal Hospital Grounds in Kilmainham, Dublin. For more information visit Forbidden Fruit Festival.

FORBIDDEN FRUIT 2023 TICKET INFO

** TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 9AM **

Weekend Tickets for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2023 go on general sale Friday, 3 February at 9 AM via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced from €129 including booking fee.

Pre-Sale access will be available this Thursday, 2 February from 9am

Sign-up for presale access here – https://www.forbiddenfruit.ie/tickets

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Weekend Tickets

Tier 1 – €129

Tier 2 – €139

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Weekend Instalment Ticket

The limited four-series Instalment Plan, means you get yourself a General Weekend Camping Ticket to Forbidden Fruit Festival and spread the cost across four payments. Priced – €35.00 per month for 4 withdrawals.

1st payment on purchase

2nd payment at the end of Feb

3rd payment at the end of March

Final payment at the end of April

Subject to licence // Strictly over 18s

