Longitude 2023 has confirmed the first wave of its line-up set to play the annual Dublin summer music festival. The acts announced as part of today’s announcement include Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, MK, Anne-Marie, Raye and more. See full list below.

LONGITUDE 2023 LINE-UP

Longitude 2023 will take place on July 1st & 2nd in Marlay Park, Dublin. For more information visit Longitude.ie.

LONGITUDE 2023 TICKET INFO

Two Day Tickets €199.50 / Day Tickets €99.90

All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee

Subject to licence

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets go on sale this Friday 3rd February at 12pm

Three customers can get their hands on Longitude tickets before anyone else, presale tickets go on sale at https://3plus.ie/TM

on Wednesday 1st February at 12pm, 48 hours before general release.

