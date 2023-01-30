Longitude 2023 has confirmed the first wave of its line-up set to play the annual Dublin summer music festival. The acts announced as part of today’s announcement include Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, MK, Anne-Marie, Raye and more. See full list below.
LONGITUDE 2023 LINE-UP
Longitude 2023 will take place on July 1st & 2nd in Marlay Park, Dublin. For more information visit Longitude.ie.
LONGITUDE 2023 TICKET INFO
Two Day Tickets €199.50 / Day Tickets €99.90
All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee
Subject to licence
Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie
Tickets go on sale this Friday 3rd February at 12pm
Three customers can get their hands on Longitude tickets before anyone else, presale tickets go on sale at https://3plus.ie/TM
on Wednesday 1st February at 12pm, 48 hours before general release.
