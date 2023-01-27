News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Saige, Perlee, Seba Safe, Meltybrains? & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Photo credit: Kate Lawlor

SAIGE – EMULSIFY

Set to a dreamlike backdrop, Saige’s spacious new single ‘Emulsify’ rests in a harmonically rich bedrock of lush alt-pop sounds and weave vocal layers.

CHLOE AGNEW & ZAPHO – LADIES

Chloe Agnew and Zapho combine forces on the swing fences power-pop sound of ‘Ladies’. An attention-grabbing offering, ‘Ladies’ centres itself around a pair of powerful vocal performances.

PERLEE – LAMPSHADE

Juxtaposed by angular guitars and dreamy vocal layering, Perlee’s ‘Lampshade’ takes shape via a multitude of melodic lines and dynamic corners.

SEBA SAFE – AFTERLIFE

‘Afterlife’ finds Seba Safe traversing sonically expansive territory with a song that folds outwards with lush textures, hushed vocals and subtle production.

KILL ‘EM CHARLIE – LOCAL HIGH ROLLER

A raucous take-no-prisoners sound comes bounding out of the speakers with ‘Local High Roller’, as Kill ‘Em Charlie delivery a short sharp shock.

MELTYBRAINS? – YOU

“With You Meltybrains? convey the joy of invention. Throughout an album that transforms and redefines itself, sometimes within one song, there’s a real sense of inspiration and fun to the process. A record created from innovation for the sake of entertainment.” TLMT You Review

AILSHA – SUCKER

Pointed in its shape and performance, Ailsha drives the punk rock tone of ‘Sucker’ with an acrobatic vocal that rises and falls with the intensity of the music.

