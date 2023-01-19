Father John Misty announces Iveagh Gardens, Dublin show

Father John Misty is set to return to Ireland next summer with a headline show within intimate surrounds of the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin on Saturday, July 15th.

The forthcoming Irish live date will come as Father John Misty tours his most recent album Chloe and the Next 20th Century, which came out to critical acclaim last year and featured the singles ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Goodby Mr. Blue’ and ‘Q4’.



Tickets to Father John Misty live at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Saturday, July 15th are priced at €49.20 and on sale Thursday Jan 26th at 9am through www.ticketmaster.ie.

