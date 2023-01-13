The Murder Capital – Return My Head
Our latest glimpse into the greater world of Gigi’s Recovery, the angular foundations and propellant dynamic peaks of ‘Return My Head’ alludes to the Murder Capitals refining sound.
Modernlove – Ruin Your Night
A widescreen-pop sound emanates throughout the sonic spectrum found within Modernlove’s latest offering, ‘Ruin Your Night’. A swing for the fences track, the band’s ear for rich melodies and hooks comes to the fore.
MELTYBRAINS? – EASE THAT MIND
‘Ease That Mind’ is a kaleidoscopic collage of electronic sounds alive with undulating and augmented pops and clicks that set the tone for Meltybrains? upcoming You album.
M(H)AOL – THERAPY
Resting upon a bedrock of ragged, distorted edges, m(h)aol’s ‘Therapy’ contorts itself between the buzzsaw tones and abstracting vocals, creating a truly striking sound.
BONNEER – STRANGERS
A delicately set ballad from Bonneer, ‘Strangers’ resonates with an atmospherically charged alt-pop feel, pulled into focus by Bonneer’s powerful vocal presence.
ABE SOARE – OASIS
‘Oasis’ takes shape via a myriad of punctuated beats and a large-scale indie-folk sound that rests beneath an acrobatic vocal performance from Abe Soare.
KAZMS – NOTHING I CAN SAY
Set against a strong depth of field, ‘Nothing I Can Say’ finds Kazms twisting and turning a myriad of sounds around a jolting electronic backdrop and dynamic foreground.
LEILA JANE – WILD
Ambitous in its presentation and delivery, Leila Jane steps foot onto the Eurovision scene with ‘Wild’, a stylsitcally set electro-pop song that fills the screen with beats and hooks.
