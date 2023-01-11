What’s the last song you listened to?

Cymande – Fug, from the Life Between Islands compilation recommended to me by Alex from Rough Trade East – top tip.

What album of an artist has been on repeat?

The 1975 and Moin.

What is inspiring your music right now?

The cold.

Tell us about your debut record Void. How was it written and recorded?

It’s been well documented by this point but the whole thing was written and recorded during the pandemic, meaning that we didn’t play a single note of the album together until after it was finished. Everything was done remotely apart from a few days where we all locked down together at Rockfield to do the drums, definitely looking forward to this not being the case on album two.

If you had to choose one song from Void to introduce listeners to Scalping, which one would it be?

Either ‘Cloak & Dagger‘ or ‘Silhouettes‘, not necessarily my favorite tunes on the record but I think they give you a good idea of the sound of the band.

What does the future hold in terms of gigs and new releases?

We were straight back into gigging in the New Year and doesn’t look like we’ll be stopping for a while. We’ve got a fairly full diary up until the summer and then it’s back to festival season, can’t wait. As for new releases, we’re working on that now and hoping it’ll be out sooner rather than later. It’s v exciting, watch this space.

Scalping play the Workman’s Club, Dublin on February 22nd as part of Eastbound Dublin. Tickets available via singularartists.ie.

EASTBOUND DUBLIN 2023

FEB 22 – Scalping – The Workman’s Club

FEB 23 – Coach Party with special guests Of All Living Things – The Grand Social

FEB 26 – Really Good Time, Ruti, Jack Cullen, YINYANG – The Grand Social

