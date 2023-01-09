Photo credit by Ruth Medjber

St. Patrick’s Festival and Mother have announced Cultúr Club a special night of live music, queer performance, and art in celebration of Irish LGBTQ+ club culture.

Taking place on Thursday, March 16th at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Cultúr Club spans 4 stages across the St. Patrick’s Festival 2023 Quarter site, playing host to some of Ireland’s finest DJs, drag queens, artists, cabaret talent and performers from across the LGBTQ+ community and traversing musical styles including pop, disco, electro, techno and beyond.

Events:

Cultúr Club will host the first ever LGBTQ+ ‘Géilí’ (pronounced Gay-Lee) on the mainstage with the fabulous PJ Kirby (co-host of the smash hit podcast, I’m Grand Mam), ably assisted by an army of drag performers.



Hot off RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, the Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss and her dance partner, Denys Salmon will take to the main stage for a very special performance.



RTÉ Choice Music Prize-nominated Queer Irish artist Elaine Mai with MayKay and Sinéad White come together for a very special, one-time-only performance of club classics. Joining them on the night are some of the most exciting artists on the Irish music scene including Bobbi Arlo, Lewwab, Pastiche, and Tim Chadwick.



The brilliant SEANCHOÍCHE (pronounced Shanna-Key-Huh), a storytelling night founded in Dublin will take over the Tent Beag stage featuring tales to enthrall and entrance with Una Mullally. This unique event that has captured audiences in London and Amsterdam, is an opportunity for everyone to connect and engage with ordinary people telling extraordinary stories.



Mother DJs present an all-night queer dance party in Tent Mór accompanied by the gorgeous OINK dancers and the drag fabulousity of Pixie Woo, Anziety, Shaqira Knightly and Viola Gayvis.



The party will continue across the Festival Quarter site with DJs Billy Bunzari, Billy Scurry, Bull Horris B2B Rhyzine, Stephen Dowling, DJ Karen, Mango & Tara Kumar and with drag, dancing and divilment on display from artists Annie Queeries, Anziety, Chanel, Donna Fella, Liam Bee, Marian Mary the 6th, Naomi Diamond, Richard Joke, Vicky Volltz, Victoria Secret & more TBA.



Tickets currently on sale at stpatricksfestival.ie: