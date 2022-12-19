TLMT’s 2022 Captured In Still Images

The mesmerizing Mitski at the 3Olympia Theatre Fontaines D.C. Grian Chatten on stage at Vicar Street Rina Sawayama’s powerful performance on night one of two in Dublin The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen in full flow

As 2022 ends, The Last Mixed Tape looks back on some of the moments captured over the past twelve months as a host of incredible artists graced stages across Dublin.

Some highlights include a myriad of sold-out Fontaines D.C. shows in the Iveagh Gardens & Vicar Street, the breathtaking Mitski at the 3Olympia Theatre, summertime vibes with Fleet Foxes in the National Museum of Ireland, a pair of powerful performances from Rina Sawayama at the Olympia, the every-brilliant Sharon Van Etten in Vicar Street, a towering set from Lorde at Forbidden Fruit 2022 and many more.

Scroll through the slideshow below. All photos by Stephen White.

