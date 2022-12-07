Listen | Hayleon debuts with the multi-layered maximal-pop of ‘Warrior’

Hayleon makes her debut with the multi-layered maximal-pop of ‘Warrior’. Set against an expansive backdrop of beats and texture, the track traverses a wide-array of genre flourishes behind a powerful vocal performance.

As far-reaching as it is captivating, ‘Warrior’ introduces Hayleon as an artist with a distinct voice and style, one that has a mesmerizing effect on the listener.

Warrior by Hayleon is out now.

