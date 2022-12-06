TLMT’s Top 50 Songs of 2022

50. carrie baxter feat. jafaris – Satellite
Carrie Baxter and Jafaris join forces in the stylistically lush offering ‘Satellite’, a track brought alive with slick performances and beats.
49. THE MARY WALLOPERS – FROST IS ALL OVER
Taken from The Mary Wallopers forthcoming debut album, ‘Frost Is All Over’ is bouncing entanglements of musicality and vibrant trad energy.
48. KREA – SEPTEMBER SUN
‘September Sun’ sets the scene for an enchantingly serene debut offering from Krea, surrounded in harmony led barque-pop flourishes.
47. Kaya T – body & Mind
A song bathed in alt-pop textures, the captivating ‘Body & Mind’ finds Kaya T portraying a lush performance across an equally stylistic sound.
46. THE COPE – I Am Stretched On Your Grave
The Cope’s sophomore single, ‘I Am Stretched On Your Grave’ plays with the duo’s synth-wave foundation to create something cinematic in scale and feel.
45. LAUREN ANN – ADELAIDE
The vivid indie-pop of Lauren Ann’s ‘Adelaide’ makes for a widescreen offering from the songwriter alive with interlocking elements that leaves a lasting impression.
44. SAIGE – SPARKS
‘Sparks’ finds Saige expanding the scale and scope of her alt-pop sound with a track that melds layers of driving electro sounds with the artists commanding vocals.
43. WINNIE AMA – DON’T WORRY
Slickly performed and produced, ‘Don’t Worry’ draws its power from Winnie Ama’s stellar vocal that rests perfectly on a stylish beat.
42. ROOUE – BETTER OFF
Rooue return with the stylish new single ‘Better Off’. Alive with vivid sounds and multi-layered harmonies, the track is lush pop offering from the rising duo.
41. GRAVE GOODS – SOURCE
The feral, angular punk of ‘Source’ from Grave Goods rattles and jolts with an uncompromising kinetic tone that runs throughout.
40. kez – HOW CAN YOU NOT SEE?
A truly powerful first offering from Kez, ‘How Can You Not See?’ is a song that ebbs and flows beneath a stand-out central performance from the songwriter.
39. ROSIE CARNEY – DAD
Set to a buzzsaw backdrop of distorted textures, Rosie Carney deft performance and songwriting found throughout her sophomore LP i wanna feel happy, has a charged, lasting sound.
38. ERICA CODY – LOVE LIKE THIS
‘Love Like This’ has a scope and scale to it that identifies a clear, giant leap forward from Erica-Cody as the performance, production and presentation all meld to meet the ambition.
37. KELLY THORNTON – MARKS
Deeply atmospheric pop with a strong emotional edge from Kelly Thorton’s Marks On Me, ‘Marks’ casts sweeping orchestration against Thornton’s intimate vocal performance.
36. milk – I MIGHT BORE YOU
‘I Might Bore You’ finds milk expanding the scope and scale of their sound with hazy, dreamlike soundscapes and clear beats that meld together perfectly.
35. Æ MaK – SUN GOD, I’LL BE YOUR WOMAN
The multi-textural sonic melting feel of ‘Sun God, I’ll Be Your Woman’ marks the return of Æ Mak with an offering as rhythmically woven as it is harmonically depthful.
34. SKINNER – THE SLUMP
The melting pot of indie-pop flourishes housed within Skinner’s new single ‘The Slump’ meld into jolting offering with a define shape and feel.
33. CAOI DE BARRA – SKIRTING BOARD BONFIRE
Caoi de Barra unveils her debut solo offering in the shape of the Jeff Buckley-esque vocal soaring and reverb soaked sound of ’Skirting Board Bonfire’.
32. REALLY GOOD TIME – AFTERNOON TEA
Really Good Time’s angular, jolted, overdrive tempered sound comes to the fore on the fuzzed-out new track ‘Really Good Time’.
31. FYA FOX – LIKE LOVING JESUS
The lush ‘Like Loving Jesus’ from fast rising pop artist Fya Fox builds itself around a swing for the fences chorus, pensive verses and dynamic electro pop production as Fya Fox delivers a powerhouse vocal performance.
30. MEAVE – CAN WE JUST GET HIGH?
Meave’s ‘Can We Just Get High?’ captures the imagination from the get-go. Pulled forward by the artists commanding vocal, set against a minimalist-pop aesthetic, the track demands attention.
29. GUUD GRIEF – LAY IN THE RIVER
Built upon a foundation of trad inflections, Guud Grief’s brooding debut ’Lay In The River’ takes shape via ominous wordplay and strong musicality.
28. NEW PAGANS – BETTER PEOPLE
New Pagans return with the jagged edges of ‘Better People’, a swirling piece of post-punk that finds the band melding the dynamic drive and clarity of their music into one.
27. EFÉ – LIME
Bursting vibrant beats, EFÉ’s ’Lime’ takes a myriad of sonic twists and turns resulting in a joyous pop sound.
26. pastiche – disco junkie
A darkly lit banger from Pastiche, ‘Disco Junkie’ has an electro-pop swagger to it that emanates from every beat, verse and chorus.
25. MAIJA SOFIA – O THEREMIN
Maija Sofia returns with the entangled gothic world of ’O Theremin’, a song that rests atop an uneasy bedrock, abstract flourishes, and dreamlike lyricism.
24. VIRGINS – SIGNALLING
Depthful shoegaze from Virgins, ‘Signalling’ is a song awash with melting guitars, punctuating drums and captivating vocals.
23. GILLA BAND – POST-RYAN
Taken from Gilla Band’s much anticipated Most Normal, ‘Post Ryans’ repressive buzzing backdrop and contorted form makes for a characteristically warped offering.
22. AONAIR – THERE AIN’T NO EASY WAY OUT
Aonair’s widescreen sound fills the sonic spectrum on the swing for the fences track ‘There Ain’t No Easy Way Out’.
21. JACKIE BEVERLY – ANALOG RADIO
‘Analog Radio’ melds a hushed tone with a hazy milieu for Jackie Beverly’s emotionally raw songwriting to rest within.
20. pretty happy – boots
The feral punk edges, bone-shaking backdrop and frenetic vocals of ‘Boots’ makes for an instantly attention demanding offering from Pretty Happy’s Echo Boy E.P.
19. NAROLANE – RENT FREE
The short sharp shock of Narolane’s ‘Rent Free’ packs a sonic punch as Denise Chaila, MuRli & God Knows meld into one as each artist adds their own voice to the over-arching music.
18. AOIFE WOLF – THE WETLANDS
Aoife Wolf’s jagged offering ‘The Wetlands’ cuts an angular sonic shape as the songwriter and icy production builds a tense atmosphere.
17. big LOVE – SIRENS
There’s a tense thread that runs right through Big Love’s ’Sirens’ as the group weave it around a dynamic indie-folk sound.
16. SORCHA RICHARDSON – ARCHIE
Taken from Sorcha Richardson’s Smiling Like An Idiot, ‘Archie’ gives a glimpse into the personal edge and wider scope of Sorcha Richardson’s sophomore album. Set against a shimmered indie haze, the track captures Richardson ear for storytelling.
15. CELAVIEDMAI – GO DOWN LOW
Celaviedmai’s ‘Go Down Low’ is a song in constant motion, pushed forward by an intricate beat and vocal performance, the track is alive with rhythm, sound and melody.
14. APRIL – 54321
Sonically lush, April’s stylized new single ’54321’ twists, turns and contorts within multilayered sound and melded harmony.
13. AILBHE REDDY – A MESS
The fuzz-ridden angular indie-pop of Ailbhe Reddy’s ‘A Mess’ finds the songwriter melding her compelling wordplay within an indie edged milieu.
12. whenyoung – A LITTLE PIECE OF HEAVEN
A sublime slice of alternative indie-pop, Whenyoung’s music expands outward with ‘A Little Piece of Heaven’ matching the crashing, wide-open production.
11. THE MURDER CAPITAL – ONLY GOOD THINGS
The undulating rhythm and tonal brooding sound of ‘Only Good Things’ marks the much-anticipated return of the Murder Capital with a sprawling, driving new offering.
10. NEWDAD – SAY IT
Opening NewDad’s breakthrough E.P. Banshee, the lush dream-pop, shoegaze inflections of ‘Say It’ is as melodically rich as it is texturally deep.
9. SPRINTS – LITTLE FIX
‘Little Fox’ finds centre in the ragged, jagged edges and pushing sound of Sprints as they comtinue to expand the levels of their turbulent music.
8. THUMPER – FEAR OF ART
A stand out from Thumper’s bone shaking debut Delusions of Grandeur, ‘Fear of Art’ is the band honing their noise ridden sound into something precise and impactful.
7. KYNSY – POINT OF YOU
Welcome to the photography portfolio website of a nature photographer, John Appleton.
6. CARLSBAD – LEMON PIE
‘Lemon Pie’ serves as the sophomore single from Carlsbad, a serenely set slice of indie-folk the song carries across a deep atmospheric edge via the artist hushed vocal and dreamlike production.
5. AOIFE NESSA FRANCIS – emptiness follows
A beautifully tempered opening from Aoife Nessa Frances hypnotic album Protector, there’s a shimmer to the lowlight indie of ‘Emptiness Follows’ as Aoife weaves a captivating spell vocally.
4.CRUEL SISTER – CHICHIRO
The reverb soaked depths of Cruel Sister’s ‘Chihiro’ find the fast rising artist melding dream-pop, shoegaze, and XX-esque layers into one truly captivating sound. The track marks the beginning of the artist rise, in what turned out to be a break through 2022.
3. SINEAD O’BRIEN – LIKE CULTURE
Taken from TLMT’s Album of the Year Time Bend and Break The Bower, the alternative-dance infused ’Like Culture’, finds Sinead O’Brien’s every word, rhythm, and driving guitar line push and pull at one another dynamically. Constructing an album of definition and direction.
2. CMAT – NASHVILLE
CMAT’s stellar debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead opens the curtains its winding journey of anxiety, doubt and escapism with ‘Nashville’. From the get-go, it’s apparent that between the ambitious sound and sing-a-long choruses is CMAT herself. Defining a songwriter who owns self-honesty makes the album as striking as it is, a line like “I love little lies as much as you but here’s the big one. I’m gonna tell everyone that I know I’m moving to Nashville”, undercutting the escapist triumph of the music.
1. FONTAINES D.C. – I LOVE YOU
Fontaines D.C. best work to date, ‘I Love You’ melds the band’s ability to impart meaning in every beat, melody and word. Shimmering and striking, there’s a power to each twist and turn of ‘I Love You’. Matching each other’s intensity, the societal, political and generational frustration is encapsulated in the pointed vocal delivery of “They say they love the land, but they don’t feel it go to waste. Hold a mirror to the youth, and they will only see their face. Makes flowers read like broadsheets; every young man wants to die. Say it to the man who profits, and the bastard walks by”. Enough said.
0 comments on “TLMT’s Top 50 Songs of 2022”