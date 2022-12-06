TLMT’s Top 50 Songs of 2022

Fontaines D.C. best work to date, ‘I Love You’ melds the band’s ability to impart meaning in every beat, melody and word. Shimmering and striking, there’s a power to each twist and turn of ‘I Love You’. Matching each other’s intensity, the societal, political and generational frustration is encapsulated in the pointed vocal delivery of “They say they love the land, but they don’t feel it go to waste. Hold a mirror to the youth, and they will only see their face. Makes flowers read like broadsheets; every young man wants to die. Say it to the man who profits, and the bastard walks by”. Enough said.