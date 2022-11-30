News

All Together Now 2023 first acts announced including Iggy Pop, Jamie XX & more

Iggy Pop, Jamie XX & more to play All Together Now 2023 in Waterford.

by Stephen White
ATN 2023

All Togehter Now 2023 has announced first wave of artists set to play as part of the annual summer festival line-up in Waterford next year. See below for the full twenty acts confirmed for ATN 2023.

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 LINE-UP

Iggy Pop   Jamie xx   Caribou  

Loyle Carner   Villagers  

Jessie Ware    Sugababes   Lankum  

Max Richter & RTE Concert Orchestra   Billy Bragg     

TV Girl    Saint Sister   The Scratch

Overmono    Daniel Avery Live    Kelly Lee Owens   Tourist   

Talos   The Clockworks   Cruel Sister + many more to be announced

All Together Now 2023 will take place on Bank Holiday Weekend Aug 4th – Aug 6th at Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford, Ireland. Visit All Together Now for more details.


** ATN 2023 TICKET DETAILS **

The ATN23 General, Family, and Early Entry passes go on sale at  

9am Friday, 2 December via Ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets.

ATN23 – General & Family Ticket Prices 

Tier 1 / 2 /  3 (SOLD OUT) 

Tier 4 – €235

Instalment priced at €235 across 5 payments – each payment at €47. 

1st payment – time of purchase 

2nd payment – End of Feb (24th, Feb 2023)

3rd payment – End of March (24th, March 2023)

4th payment – End of April (28th, April 2023)

5th payment – End of May (26th, May 2023)

ATN23 – Early Entry Pass 

Priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the General, Pre-pitched & Boutique campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd 2023. Last Entry 10 pm. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket.

