All Together Now 2023 first acts announced including Iggy Pop, Jamie XX & more

All Togehter Now 2023 has announced first wave of artists set to play as part of the annual summer festival line-up in Waterford next year. See below for the full twenty acts confirmed for ATN 2023.

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 LINE-UP

Iggy Pop Jamie xx Caribou

Loyle Carner Villagers

Jessie Ware Sugababes Lankum

Max Richter & RTE Concert Orchestra Billy Bragg

TV Girl Saint Sister The Scratch

Overmono Daniel Avery Live Kelly Lee Owens Tourist

Talos The Clockworks Cruel Sister + many more to be announced

All Together Now 2023 will take place on Bank Holiday Weekend Aug 4th – Aug 6th at Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford, Ireland. Visit All Together Now for more details.



** ATN 2023 TICKET DETAILS **

The ATN23 General, Family, and Early Entry passes go on sale at

9am Friday, 2 December via Ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets.

ATN23 – General & Family Ticket Prices

Tier 1 / 2 / 3 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 4 – €235

Instalment priced at €235 across 5 payments – each payment at €47.

1st payment – time of purchase

2nd payment – End of Feb (24th, Feb 2023)

3rd payment – End of March (24th, March 2023)

4th payment – End of April (28th, April 2023)

5th payment – End of May (26th, May 2023)

ATN23 – Early Entry Pass

Priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the General, Pre-pitched & Boutique campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd 2023. Last Entry 10 pm. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket.

