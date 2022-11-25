News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Kaya T, Aoife Wolf, Christian Cohle & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
KAYA T – BODY & MIND

A song bathed in alt-pop textures, the captivating ‘Body & Mind’ finds Kaya T portraying a lush performance across an equally stylistic sound.

CHRISTIAN COHLE – STRENGTH

Darkly-lit electronic flourishes sweep through Christian Cohle’s ‘Strength’ has a scale and scope to it that expands with each passing note.

AOIFE WOLF – THE WETLANDS

Aoife Wolf’s The Wetlands E.P. is a record built from turbulent, jagged moods and tones. From the powerful ‘The Woman Who Shot Andy Warhol’ to the angular title-track and finally abstract soundscapes of ‘The Screaming Waltz’, Wolf raps the listener in an every winding web of tidal indie. 

DRIVEN SNOW – FLICKERS OF YOU

A gently set indie-folk offering, ‘Flickers Of You’ finds the Driven Snow crafting a serene bedrock for their intimate songwriting to rest.

I HAVE A TRIBE – TEDDY’S SONG

I Have A Tribe returns with the spellbinding ‘Teddy’s Song’, a track that traverses the strong depth of field and striking mood-driven paths that create the shape of his music.

MELTYBRAINS? – SPACE GHETTO

‘Space Ghetto’ is a further glimpse into the sprawling sonic slices that comprise Meltybrains? upcoming You album with music that flows from texture to beat with ease.

POST-PARTY – TURN TO GOLD

Ambitious in its full-scale delivery, the highly-stylized ‘Turn To Gold’ finds Post-Party layer a multitude of melodies, rhythms and beats in one striking performance and production.

