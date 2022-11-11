TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Ailbhe Reddy, Thumper, Vernon Jane, David Keenan, New Pagans & more

Rebekah Fitch – Ready Now
Set against a spacious alt-pop sound, Rebekah Fitch’s ‘Ready Now’ rolls and tumbles with an expansive array of beats and well-woven vocal layers.
New Pagans – Karin Was Not A Rebel / Fresh Young Overlook
New Pagans make their return with the double single ‘Karin Was Not A Rebel / Fresh Young Overlook’ (from their upcoming Making Circles of Our Own album), taking contrasting paths down the band’s jagged post-punk sound the tracks rest of a knife edge if tension.
Thumper – Summer Assault
Thumper shift course on the short-sharp-shock of ‘Summer Assault’. A fuzz-laden offering, the track moves with intense purpose.
Ailbhe Reddy – Shitshow
Taken from Ailbhe Reddy’s forthcoming Endless Affair album, the slow-burn indie-pop of ‘Shitshow’ finds the artist melding their introspective lyricism with a full-scale indie sound.
Vernon Jane – Wifey E.P.
Vernon Jane with sonic sea-change of Wifey E.P, traversing the melodically rich title-track, intricate parts of ‘Origami’, riff-laden ‘Fall 4 Me’ and large-scale alt-rock of ‘Baby, I’m Only With You 4 Your Weed’.
Katie Phelan – guessed it was about me
The dreamlike air of ‘guessed it was about me’ portrays Katie Phelan as a songwriter with the ability to paint pictures sonically and lyrically.
David Keenan – Crude
And so it goes, the story of Crude is in the telling. David Keenan is a powerful storyteller, whether it be in the stylism of his previous work What Then? or close quarters feel of Crude, Keenan commands the room. Alive with performance and wordplay, Crude returns to the roots of everything that has come before. Read TLMT’s full review – here.
Roisin El Cherif – Without You
Set to a widescreen scope of sounds and textures, Roisin El Cherif’s ‘Without You’ is a song that changes melodic, rhythmic and sonic shape from start to finish.
Bríd Lyons – Mother
A rolling and tumbling track set to an organic trad backdrop, Bríd Lyon’s ‘Mother’ has a sense of place and time about it, filled out by Lyon’s commanding vocal performance.
Cursed Murphy vs The Resistance – Republic of the Weird
A sprawling affair filled with darkened corners and jagged edges and words, Cursed Murphy & The Resistance’s Republic of the Weird is a record that creates a world in and off itself, one where meaning and abstraction are the same.
