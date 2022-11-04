News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Anna Mieke, Niamh Regan, Saige, Le Boom, Pretty Happy & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Anna Mieke – Seraphim

Organically cast behind the weaving vocalizations of Anna Mieke’s expressionist performance and writing, ‘Seraphim’ makes for yet another compelling glimpse into Theatre.

Niamh Regan – Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles

Soaked in far-reaching atmospherics, the darkly lit folk of Niamh Regan’s ‘Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles’ resonates on a bedrock of textural shifts and tides.

HousePlants – Seaglass

The title-track from Houseplants upcoming E.P. ‘Seaglass’ builds itself around a myriad of interlocking elements that blend into one stylized sonic picture.

Le Boom feat. Andy – Next Time

A melding of beats and words, ‘Next Time’ finds Le Boom and Andy create a synthesis of place and meaning with a music that treats both as the same.

Photo by Celeste Burdon

Pretty Happy – Boots

The feral punk edges, bone-shaking backdrop and frenetic vocals of ‘Boots’ makes for an instantly attention demanding offering from Pretty Happy ahead of their Echo Boy E.P. later this month.

Dora Gola – Oh You Wild Thing

Ambitious in scale and scope, the epic-pop foundations of Dora Gola’s ‘Oh You Wild Thing’ blends a rich array of genre flourishes into a sharp three minute run time.

Saige – Outgrown

‘Outgrown’ paints a vivid a picture as Saige’s emotionally charged alt-pop takes on a large-scale scope ahead of her Spraks E.P.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
Advertisements

0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Anna Mieke, Niamh Regan, Saige, Le Boom, Pretty Happy & more

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: