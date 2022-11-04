TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Anna Mieke, Niamh Regan, Saige, Le Boom, Pretty Happy & more

Anna Mieke – Seraphim
Organically cast behind the weaving vocalizations of Anna Mieke’s expressionist performance and writing, ‘Seraphim’ makes for yet another compelling glimpse into Theatre.
Niamh Regan – Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles
Soaked in far-reaching atmospherics, the darkly lit folk of Niamh Regan’s ‘Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles’ resonates on a bedrock of textural shifts and tides.
HousePlants – Seaglass
The title-track from Houseplants upcoming E.P. ‘Seaglass’ builds itself around a myriad of interlocking elements that blend into one stylized sonic picture.
Le Boom feat. Andy – Next Time
A melding of beats and words, ‘Next Time’ finds Le Boom and Andy create a synthesis of place and meaning with a music that treats both as the same.
Pretty Happy – Boots
The feral punk edges, bone-shaking backdrop and frenetic vocals of ‘Boots’ makes for an instantly attention demanding offering from Pretty Happy ahead of their Echo Boy E.P. later this month.
Dora Gola – Oh You Wild Thing
Ambitious in scale and scope, the epic-pop foundations of Dora Gola’s ‘Oh You Wild Thing’ blends a rich array of genre flourishes into a sharp three minute run time.
Saige – Outgrown
‘Outgrown’ paints a vivid a picture as Saige’s emotionally charged alt-pop takes on a large-scale scope ahead of her Spraks E.P.
