Premiere | Everything Shook unveil the bewitching ‘Three Crows’

Everything Shook make their return with the darkly-lit offering ‘Three Crows’. Set against a depthful backdrop of brooding electro, the haunting nature of Everything Shook ‘Three Crows’ shifts and shapes itself around the trio’s ability to weave a defined atmosphere into their music.

Add to this the abstracting black and white aesthetic of the accompanying music video, and ‘Three Crows’ makes for a fully entrancing listen from Everything Shook, indicative of the group’s own bewitching characterization.

Three Crows by Everything Shook is out now via bandcamp.

