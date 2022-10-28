Other Voices announce first acts for St. James Chruch performances

The first round of acts confirmed to play St. James Church in Dingle, County Kerry as part of Other Voices 2022 has been announced. The artists announced are…

GILLA BAND : GEMMA DUNLEAVY : JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN : SORCHA RICHARDSON

Other Voices 2022 will take place from 2nd to 4th December in Dingle, West Kerry.

TICKETS TO ST. JAMES’ CHURCH

Tickets for the intimate TV recordings at St. James’ Church will be made available by competition only through Other Voices and partners’ social media and digital platforms. As always, performances from St. James’ will be live streamed into venues around Dingle town.

Ireland’s Edge – The Good Life / Slí Bheatha takes place in the Dingle Skellig Hotel on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd of December. Now in its eighth year, this two-day event brings together a compelling range of voices to explore how change has been and is being wrought in the world today. Expect illuminating and uplifting discussions, ideas, stories + performances. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.

Dingle Gin Music Trail tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. Keep your peepers peeled as we’ll reveal the second round of acts in early November. Don’t miss your chance to catch 80+ live sets throughout 16 venues. Weekend wristbands are priced at €75 plus booking fee.

ANAMOE DRIVE . BANRÍON . BLOOD DONOR . BOBBI ARLO . BRICKNASTY . CELAVIEDMAI CRUEL SISTER . EFÉ . EMMA LANGFORD . JUNIOR BROTHER . NIAMH REGAN . NIXER

PAPA ROMEO . PRETTY HAPPY . REEVAH . ROBOCOBRA QUARTET . SPRINTS

THE OUTSIDE . ULY . WYNONA BLEACH. Plus many more to come!

Other Voices 21 is made possible with the support and partnership of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Tourism Ireland, RTÉ, Dingle Distillery, Kerry County Council, IMRO & Jones Engineering.

