Pulp announce 2023 tour with St. Anne’s Park show in Dublin

Pulp has announced their much anticipated return with a series of live shows in 2023, including an outdoor gig at St. Annes Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, June 9th. See the full list of Pulp 2023 tour dates below.

PULP 2023 TOUR DATES

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 – Bridlington Spa

SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 – Dublin St Anne’s Park

SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 – London Finsbury Park

FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 – Cardiff International Arena

FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 – Suffolk Latitude Festival

Tickets to see Pulp live at St Anne’s Park in Dublin on June 9th go on Sale: Friday 4th November at 9am available from www.ticketmaster.ie

