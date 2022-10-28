Pulp announce 2023 tour with St. Anne’s Park show in Dublin

Pulp has announced their much anticipated return with a series of live shows in 2023, including an outdoor gig at St. Annes Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, June 9th. See the full list of Pulp 2023 tour dates below.
PULP 2023 TOUR DATES
FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 – Bridlington Spa
SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender
FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 – Dublin St Anne’s Park
SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 – London Finsbury Park
FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival
SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 – Cardiff International Arena
FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena
SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena
FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 – Suffolk Latitude Festival
Tickets to see Pulp live at St Anne’s Park in Dublin on June 9th go on Sale: Friday 4th November at 9am available from www.ticketmaster.ie
