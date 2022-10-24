gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide featuring Angel Olsen, The Pretty Reckless, Tove Lo & more

TLMT’s live music gig guide for the next seven days.

by Stephen White
Angel Olsen

Vicar Street

Mon October 24th

The Pretty Reckless

3Olympia Theatre

Mon October 24th

Sports Team

The Academy Green Room

Tues October 25th

Dean Lewis

3Olympia Theatre

Wed October 26th

Sinead O’Brien

Whelan’s

Thurs October 27th

Wild Youth

3Olympia Theatre

Thurs October 27th

Junior Brother

The Button Factory

Fri October 28th

Miya Folick

The Grand Social

Fri October 28th

Seba Safe

Whelan’s

Fri October 28th

Cruel Sister

Whelan’s

Fri October 28th

Tove Lo

3Olympia Theatre

Sat October 29th

Blood Donor

Workman’s Cellar

Sat October 29th

Zaska

The Button Factory

Sun October 30th

