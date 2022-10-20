Clara Tracey – Black Forest
Black Forest could play out as a Nouvelle Vague film score, heard in crowded cafés, Parisian streets and small party balconies as it follows our protagonist’s journey captured in black and white. Black Forest is compelling in its abstraction of retroelements through Clara Tracey’s artistic prism. A stylish culmination of influences and flourishes, Tracey’s debut carves out an identity of its own. Read TLMT full review – here.
Rosa Nutty – World Still Blue
Rosa Nutty’s gently set debut album World Still Blue resonates with a delicately crafted indie-folk mood that surrounds Nutty’s hushed vocal and intimate songwriting. Full review by TLMT this Sunday.
Milk – Human Contact
‘Human Contact’ has a lush texture to it brought to the fore by Milk’s ability to weave alt-pop and indie genre flourishes into their ambitious sound.
Paddy Hanna – Imagine I’m Hoping
Paddy Hanna’s dedication to the careful craft of songwriting shines through on new album Imagine I’m Hoping, an album brimming to the top with melody and performance. Stay tuned for TLMT’s upcoming full album review.
April – Starlane
April’s Starlane E.P. finds the artist swinging for the fences with a sound that balances scale with intimacy on songs like ‘54321’ and ‘So Good At Being Lonely’.
JyellowL – Yup Yup Yup (Yup x3)
JyellowL returns with snapped beat and delivery of ‘Yup Yup Yup (Yup x3)’ a song that highlights the artists quick fire turn of phrase.
The Cope – I Am Stretched Out On Your Grave
The Cope’s sophomore single, ‘I Am Stretched On Your Grave’ plays with the duo’s synth-wave foundation to create something cinematic in scale and feel.
Brídín – Brídín
Alive with atmospheric ethereal sounds Brídín’s self-titled album majestically melts a myriad of musical styles into a record with a defined sense of tone and mood.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Paddy Hanna, Rosa Nutty, Clara Tracey, April & more”