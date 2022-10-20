TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Paddy Hanna, Rosa Nutty, Clara Tracey, April & more

Black Forest could play out as a Nouvelle Vague film score, heard in crowded cafés, Parisian streets and small party balconies as it follows our protagonist’s journey captured in black and white. Black Forest is compelling in its abstraction of retroelements through Clara Tracey’s artistic prism. A stylish culmination of influences and flourishes, Tracey’s debut carves out an identity of its own. Read TLMT full review – here.