Interview | “I hope they find from a series of bad decisions you eventually find what you’re looking for” Sorcha Richardson talks to TLMT

"I hope they find from a series of bad decisions you eventually find what you're looking for" – Sorcha Richardson on first-time listeners impression of Smiling Like An Idiot

This Thursday night Sorcha Richardson will play her biggest headline show to date at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin as part of her Smiling Like An Idiot album tour. Richardson says about both the venue and show, “Having grown up in Dublin, the Olympia has been a bucket list venue. It’s exciting; I’m looking forward to the chance of playing big songs in a big room”.

The gig will also find Richardson performing tracks from Smiling Like An Idiot live with a full-band, in comparison to her recent series of pop-up shows across the country. Speaking about the difference she says, “It depends on whether I’m playing with my band or solo. This will be the first time I’ll play many of these songs with the whole band. There’s a different feel to both, which is exciting. It’s like telling a story. If you tell it the same way every time, it loses something along the way, but if I play how I feel, it changes.”

Indeed, Sorcha Richardson’s Smiling Like An Idiot has a big sound surrounding the songwriting’s intimacy. Looking at the contrast between the 2019 debut First Prize Bravery, and her sophomore offering, Sorcha remarks. “I think it’s sonically more textured. First Prize Bravery was like Tetris, locked-in. Smiling Like An Idiot is bigger, widescreen. I had the chance to mix things up and experiment”.

“I was talking to one person. The album follows my move back to Ireland and a specific relationship” — Sorcha Richardson

“I was talking to one person,” Richardson states, speaking about the lyricism of Smiling Like An Idiot. “The album follows my move back to Ireland and a specific relationship”. She continues, “one of my favorite songwriters of this generation is Adrianne Lenker. Their songs are like overhearing a conversation from the table beside you. That’s what I was trying for on this album.”

When asked if there was a specific lyric on Smiling Like An Idiot that encapsulates this feel, Richardson answers, “I really like the line on Hard To Fake It. “You know I’m not like this with anybody else. D’you think I’m standing in the rain for the good of my health?”. I think there’s a sense of humor in it. That’s hard to do, to work humor into songwriting. I like that. It feels more conversational.”

Regarding what she would like people to take from Smiling Like an Idiot, Richardson thoughtfully states, “I hope they find from a series of bad decisions you eventually find what you’re looking for”.

Smiling Like An Idiot by Sorcha Richardson is out now. Tickets to Richardson’s 3Olympia Theatre show on Thursday, October 20th via Sorcha Richardson | 3Olympia.

