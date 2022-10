Lizzo announces 3Arena Dublin show as part of The Special Tour 2023

Lizzo is set to play a headline show in Ireland next year, playing the 3Arena in Dublin on March 13th as part of her forthcoming The Special Tour 2023.

Joy Crookes will be Lizzo’s special guest for the tour. See full list Lizzo tour dates below.

Lizzo The Special Tour Tickets Info:

Tickets for 3Arena are priced from €60.50 including booking fee and are on sale from 12pm via Ticketmaster.ie

Under 16’s should be accompanied by an adult, and it’s recommended that u14’s purchase seated tickets

The Special Tour

Europe 2023

February 17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

February 18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

February 20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

February 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

February 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

February 27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

February 28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 2 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

March 3 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

March 5 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena

March 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena

March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

March 15 – London, UK – O2 Arena

The Special Tour

North America 2022

October 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena^

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center^

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center^

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena^

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^

November 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

*With Support From Latto and Saucy Santana

+With Support From Saucy Santana

^With Support From Latto

