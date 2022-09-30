TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by April, modernlove, Winnie Ama, Ali Comerford & more

modernlove – Take Me Far Away
‘Tale Me Far Away’ finds modernlove swinging for the fences with a widescreen indie-pop sound that resonates with vivid texture from start to finish.
April feat. Jimi Somewhere – Impossible
Taken from April’s forthcoming Starlane mixtape (out October 21st), ‘Impossible’ featuring Jimi Somewhere is a tender, dreamlike alt-pop offering highlighted by hazel stylisation.
Rachel Mae Hannon – Breathe
Set to a serene bedrock of lush sounds, Rachel Mae Hannon’s soulful performance on ‘Breathe’ weaves a lasting spell via harmonies and beats.
Ali Comerford – Cool Girl
Ali Comerford’s ‘Cool Girl’ plays across tightly woven layer of musicality that rises and falls behind Comerford’s deftly delivered vocal and songwriting.
Ailsha – R.I.P (Dead 2 Me)
Melding punk-pop and gothic elements, the multi-textural pop of Ailsha’s ‘R.I.P (Dead 2 Me) makes for an individualistic blend of genre and melodrama.
Columbia Mills – The Day Has Won
The icy, darkly lit backdrop of ‘The Day Has Won’ makes for a deep-seated journey through Columbia Mills all-encompassing sound.
Winnie Ama – Don’t Worry
Slickly performed and produced, ‘Don’t Worry’ draws its power from Winnie Ama’s stellar vocal that rests perfectly on a stylish beat.
Pádraig Cooney – Centuries Of Learning
Pádraig Cooney’s new album Centuries Of Learning is a record built from a foundation of ever-evolving electronic indie-pop, casting a sweeping sonic shadow on songs like ‘Space’, album closer ‘Now We Must End’ and ‘Houses’ featuring Bronwyn Murphy-White.
