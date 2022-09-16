TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Kynsy, Gilla Band, Farah Elle, Krea & more

Taken from Gilla Band’s much anticipated Most Normal, ‘Post Ryans’ repressive buzzing backdrop and contorted form makes for a characteristically warped offering.
Clara Tracey’s ‘Jane Birkin’, from the artist’s upcoming debut Black Forest, takes on a myriad of contrasting textures and sonic shapes behind Tracey’s eloquent vocal performance.
‘Simple Life’, from Kynsy’s brilliant Something To Do With Love E.P, melds an array of moods and tones within the rising artists individualistic indie-pop.
Elaine Mai & Murli join forces on the sonically lush and lyrically sharp, genre melding ‘Ready’.
The spellbinding ‘Laundry’ centres itself around Farah Elle’s mesmerizing vocal acrobatics.
Skinner – Commander Trainwreck
The scratching, angular indie of Skinner’s ‘Commander Trainwreck’ has a building undercurrent that works on internal tension of the song itself.
Aonair- There Ain’t No Easy Way Out
Aonair’s widescreen sound fills the sonic spectrum on the swing for the fences track ‘There Ain’t No Easy Way Out’.
‘September Sun’ sets the scene for an enchantingly serene debut offering from Krea, surrounded in harmony led barque-pop flourishes.
Joshua Burnside – Late Afternoon In The Meadow (1887)
The ambient lowlight resonance of Joshua Burnside’s ‘Late Afternoon In The Meadow (1887)’ leaves a lasting impression.
Christian Cohle – Another Life
The densely layered sound of ‘Another Life’ finds Christian Cohle tempering his music with layers of rhythm and texture.
