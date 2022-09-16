News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Kynsy, Gilla Band, Farah Elle, Krea & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Gilla Band – Post Ryan

Taken from Gilla Band’s much anticipated Most Normal, ‘Post Ryans’ repressive buzzing backdrop and contorted form makes for a characteristically warped offering.

Clara Tracey – Jane Birkin

Clara Tracey’s ‘Jane Birkin’, from the artist’s upcoming debut Black Forest, takes on a myriad of contrasting textures and sonic shapes behind Tracey’s eloquent vocal performance.

Kynsy – Simple Life

‘Simple Life’, from Kynsy’s brilliant Something To Do With Love E.P, melds an array of moods and tones within the rising artists individualistic indie-pop.

Elaine Mai & Murli – Ready

Elaine Mai & Murli join forces on the sonically lush and lyrically sharp, genre melding ‘Ready’.

Farah Elle – Laundry

The spellbinding ‘Laundry’ centres itself around Farah Elle’s mesmerizing vocal acrobatics.

Skinner – Commander Trainwreck

The scratching, angular indie of Skinner’s ‘Commander Trainwreck’ has a building undercurrent that works on internal tension of the song itself.

Aonair- There Ain’t No Easy Way Out

Aonair’s widescreen sound fills the sonic spectrum on the swing for the fences track ‘There Ain’t No Easy Way Out’.

Krea – September Sun

‘September Sun’ sets the scene for an enchantingly serene debut offering from Krea, surrounded in harmony led barque-pop flourishes.

Joshua Burnside – Late Afternoon In The Meadow (1887)

The ambient lowlight resonance of Joshua Burnside’s ‘Late Afternoon In The Meadow (1887)’ leaves a lasting impression.

Christian Cohle – Another Life

The densely layered sound of ‘Another Life’ finds Christian Cohle tempering his music with layers of rhythm and texture.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
