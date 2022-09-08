TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Jackie Beverly, Aoife Nessa Frances, Narolane, Cruel Sister & more

Closing out Jackie Beverly’s stunning debut E.P. Temporary State, ‘Vico Road’ plays across a serene beat, rising textures and an enchanting hushed vocal.
Aoife Nessa Frances – This Still Life
Tempered in hypnotic texture, the hazy air and mood of ‘This Still Life’ gives us a further glimpse into the world of Aoife Nessa Frances’ forthcoming Protector.
One of many high-water marks in Katie Kim’s Hour Of The Ox, the jolting, uneasy rhythm of ‘Eraser’ portrays the foreboding thread and weight of the album itself.
Narolane return with the short sharp shock of ‘Rent Free’ as Denise Chaila, MuRli & God Knows meld into one as each artist adds their own voice to the over-arching music.
Taken from Cruel Sister’s Girl My Age E.P. the frantic buzz saw fuzz and rattle of ‘Sister Sister’ finds the artist delivering a primal scream in the form of a two minute riot grrrl punk track.
Brought to the fore with lush production and soulful multi-layered vocals, the vibrant beat of Kaya T’s ‘Flight Mode’ makes for striking listen.
An intricate and deeply layered debut release from Aoibha, the woven harmonies and softly convey vocals of ‘I Know You Well’ make for a captivating listen.
‘Still Life’ is the debut single from Carlsbad, a darkly lit slice of alt-country, the tangled musicality and command vocal make for a striking first impression.
Found at the heart of Junior Brother’s sophomore offering The Great Irish Famine, ‘Good Friday’ paints a portrait of the artist with expressionistic lyricism and performance.
The buzzing pulse of ‘Pretty Face’ makes for an all-encompassing, swing for the fences rock offering from Rews.
