“I’d like for people to find something honest and relatable about themselves” Interview | Jackie Beverly

This week Jackie Beverly releases her debut E.P. Temporary State, a record that follows the evolution of the rising songwriter both lyrically and an in terms of its creation. Speaking about her forthcoming record, Beverly remarks “It’s the culmination of years of writing. ‘Changeling’, the third song on the E.P, is the first song I’ve ever written.”

“It was inspired by Irish mythology and magic” Jackie continues, elaborating on how ‘Changeling’ mirrors the themes of the Temporary State E.P, “it’s is a metaphor for feeling out of place or alone in the moment. Like, everything looks the same but something doesn’t feel the same.”

Indeed, Temporary State’s structure plays into the transitional personal themes at the heart of its lyrics. ‘Analog Radio’, the opening track on the E.P, was a song that came to Beverly in one such instant. “I had just moved to a new place” recalls Beverly, “I was sitting in the kitchen. I hadn’t even unpacked my bags yet. I just started playing on my guitar, and think out of comfort, and the song just fell out in that moment. It took about a half hour, it was the quickest I’d ever written something.”

The journey of Jackie Beverly’s Temporary State is one of beginning and release, found within the four tracks. Speaking about the closing tracks and lasting impression of the E.P, Beverly says, “The last song on the E.P, ‘Vico Road’, was written during a transitional period in my life, it was a surprise, a happy moment. It closes the E.P. on an upbeat moment”. Reflecting on how she would like new listeners to experience the E.P, Jackie comments, “I think I’d like for people to find something honest and relatable about themselves. Nothing wild, but undeniable and enhanced sonically.”

Temporary State by Jackie Beverly is out now. Beverly will headline Whelan’s tonight, Thursday 8th, with support from Laytha & Galia Rad. Tickets here.

