TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by New Pagans, Whenyoung, Celaviedmai & more

New Pagans return with the jagged edges of ‘Better People’, a swirling piece of post-punk that finds the band melding the dynamic drive and clarity of their music into one.
Whenyoung – A Little Piece Of Heaven
‘A Little Piece Of Heaven’ marks the return of Whenyoung with a sonic shift where the duo add a deep layer of lush synth texture to their sound, widening the scope of their music.
Mount Palomar feat. Joshua Burnside – Simmer
A far-reaching, atmospheric offering from Mount Palomar featuring Joshua Burnside, ‘Simmer’ is a multi-layered piece built from intricacy.
Depthful shoegaze from Virgins, ‘Signalling’ is a song awash with melting guitars, punctuating drums and captivating vocals.
Angular, fuzz-ridden indie from Clodagh May, ‘Easier’ is a track with a palpable grit and growl to it.
Set against a backdrop of 8-bit retro video game sounds, Sinead White takes a shape sonic turn with vibrant electronic feel of new single ‘Insert Coin’.
Celaviedmai’s ‘Go Down Low’ is a song in constant motion, pushed forward by an intricate beat and vocal performance, the track is alive with rhythm, sound and melody.
