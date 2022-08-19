TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Ailbhe Reddy, Gilla Band, Katie Kim, milk & more

News Playlists

by Stephen White
Photo credit: Niamh Barry

Ailbhe Reddy – Shoulder Blades

Adding a serene dimension to Ailbhe Reddy’s recent run of singles, ‘Shoulder Blades’ centres itself around the artist deft lyrical and emotional songwriting flourishes.

Photo credit: Molly Keane

Sorcha Richardson – Hard To Fake It

Edged with grit, the driving indie-pop of Sorcha Richardson’s ‘Hard To Fake It’ has a lyrical rawness that melts into the far-reaching textural backdrop of the music.

Gilla Band – Backwash

Cut with sharp angular punctuated noise, the all-encompassing abstraction of Gilla Band’s ‘Backwash’ finds the band delivering another masterclass dynamism and tone.

Katie Kim – Eraser

A buzzsaw backdrop resonates beneath the atmospheric scope and intimate ominous performance that push and pull Katie Kim’s latest offering ‘Eraser’.

milk. – I Might Bore You

‘I Might Bore You’ finds milk expanding the scope and scale of their sound with hazy, dreamlike soundscapes and clear beats that meld together perfectly.

Skinner – Dog Daze

Skinner’s jagged ‘Dog Daze’ jolts and jumps from verse to chorus as the indie-pop jangle transforms into something frantic.

ROE – Cut My Teeth

Roe’s ‘Cut My Teeth’ tales shape through tender vocal performance, sweeping strings and emotionally driven songwriting, all of which blends into a striking ballad from the artist.

Junior Brother – This Is My Body

The expressive nature of Junior Brother’s music comes to the fore on the tangled trad of ‘This Is My Body’, a song that rests upon performance.

Columbia Mills – Momentum

The large scale bang and clatter of Columbia Mills’ ‘Momentum’ turns into an electronically vivid offering alive with intricate beats and hooks.

