TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Ailbhe Reddy, Gilla Band, Katie Kim, milk & more

Ailbhe Reddy – Shoulder Blades
Adding a serene dimension to Ailbhe Reddy’s recent run of singles, ‘Shoulder Blades’ centres itself around the artist deft lyrical and emotional songwriting flourishes.
Sorcha Richardson – Hard To Fake It
Edged with grit, the driving indie-pop of Sorcha Richardson’s ‘Hard To Fake It’ has a lyrical rawness that melts into the far-reaching textural backdrop of the music.
Cut with sharp angular punctuated noise, the all-encompassing abstraction of Gilla Band’s ‘Backwash’ finds the band delivering another masterclass dynamism and tone.
A buzzsaw backdrop resonates beneath the atmospheric scope and intimate ominous performance that push and pull Katie Kim’s latest offering ‘Eraser’.
‘I Might Bore You’ finds milk expanding the scope and scale of their sound with hazy, dreamlike soundscapes and clear beats that meld together perfectly.
Skinner’s jagged ‘Dog Daze’ jolts and jumps from verse to chorus as the indie-pop jangle transforms into something frantic.
Roe’s ‘Cut My Teeth’ tales shape through tender vocal performance, sweeping strings and emotionally driven songwriting, all of which blends into a striking ballad from the artist.
Junior Brother – This Is My Body
The expressive nature of Junior Brother’s music comes to the fore on the tangled trad of ‘This Is My Body’, a song that rests upon performance.
The large scale bang and clatter of Columbia Mills’ ‘Momentum’ turns into an electronically vivid offering alive with intricate beats and hooks.
