TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Anna Mieke, God Knows, Zaska, Kyoto Love Hotel & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Photo credit: Ellius Grace

Zaska feat. Melina Malone – Just For One Day

Slick performance and production underpin this timely smooth summery offering from Zask and Melina Malone, ‘Just For One Day’.

Anna Mieke – For A Time

Wonderfully and carefully crafted the intricate indie-folk and musicality of Anna Mieke’s ‘For A Time’ weave a mystic spell.

God Knows feat. Denise Chaila & MuRli – No Weapon

Taken from God Knows’ We Move The Needle E.P, ‘No Weapon’, featuring Denise Chaila & MuRli, contains the artists’ trademark biting style both lyrically and stylistically as the track beat moves to every pin-point word and delivery.

Kyoto Love Hotel – Settling (July)

Deep layered synth-pop creates a wide-open, dynamic soundscape on Kyoto Love Hotel’s neon tinged new single ‘Settling (July)’.

Photo credit: Anna Mággy

Talos – Farewell / Kamikaze

‘Farewell / Kamikaze’ rests upon a washing backdrop of textural expansion as Talos casts his spell with a far-reaching vocal.

Neil Dexter – I’ll Be Ready

Neil Dexter’s ‘I’ll Be Ready’ is a sonically melting release that blends a myriad of mixed sounds into a world of its own making.

Cynthia Catania – Something Better

Angular indie-rock from Cynthia Catania ‘Somebody Better’ is a swing for the fences track alive with gritty big choruses and a hazy indie core.

Caoi de Barra – Messy Head

Found at the heart of Caoi de Barry’s Thicket E.P, ‘Messy Head’ has harmonic acrobatics and reverb soaked ambience reminiscent of Jeff Buckley’s similarly atmospheric Live at Sin-é.

