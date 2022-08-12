TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Anna Mieke, God Knows, Zaska, Kyoto Love Hotel & more

Zaska feat. Melina Malone – Just For One Day
Slick performance and production underpin this timely smooth summery offering from Zask and Melina Malone, ‘Just For One Day’.
Wonderfully and carefully crafted the intricate indie-folk and musicality of Anna Mieke’s ‘For A Time’ weave a mystic spell.
God Knows feat. Denise Chaila & MuRli – No Weapon
Taken from God Knows’ We Move The Needle E.P, ‘No Weapon’, featuring Denise Chaila & MuRli, contains the artists’ trademark biting style both lyrically and stylistically as the track beat moves to every pin-point word and delivery.
Kyoto Love Hotel – Settling (July)
Deep layered synth-pop creates a wide-open, dynamic soundscape on Kyoto Love Hotel’s neon tinged new single ‘Settling (July)’.
‘Farewell / Kamikaze’ rests upon a washing backdrop of textural expansion as Talos casts his spell with a far-reaching vocal.
Neil Dexter’s ‘I’ll Be Ready’ is a sonically melting release that blends a myriad of mixed sounds into a world of its own making.
Cynthia Catania – Something Better
Angular indie-rock from Cynthia Catania ‘Somebody Better’ is a swing for the fences track alive with gritty big choruses and a hazy indie core.
Found at the heart of Caoi de Barry’s Thicket E.P, ‘Messy Head’ has harmonic acrobatics and reverb soaked ambience reminiscent of Jeff Buckley’s similarly atmospheric Live at Sin-é.
