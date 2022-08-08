gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Ganzy Collective

The Button Factory

Tues August 9th

Marc Rebillet

The National Stadium

Wed August 10th

Taylor Byrne

The Button Factory

Wed August 10th

Éfe

The Academy 2

Thurs August 11th

Brídín

Whelan’s

Thurs August 11th

Ellen Sleator

The Button Factory

Thurs August 11th

Viscose

Workman’s Cellar

Thurs August 11th

Overhead, The Albatross

Workman’s Club

Thurs August 11th

Denis Coleman

The Academy 2

Fri August 12th

Ward

The Grand Social

Fri August 12th

Monjola

Workman’s Club

Fri August 12th

Loah

Workman’s Cellar

Sat August 13th

Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra

Workman’s Cellar

Sun August 14th

