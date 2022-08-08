Ganzy Collective
The Button Factory
Tues August 9th
Marc Rebillet
The National Stadium
Wed August 10th
Taylor Byrne
The Button Factory
Wed August 10th
Éfe
The Academy 2
Thurs August 11th
Brídín
Whelan’s
Thurs August 11th
Ellen Sleator
The Button Factory
Thurs August 11th
Viscose
Workman’s Cellar
Thurs August 11th
Overhead, The Albatross
Workman’s Club
Thurs August 11th
Denis Coleman
The Academy 2
Fri August 12th
Ward
The Grand Social
Fri August 12th
Monjola
Workman’s Club
Fri August 12th
Loah
Workman’s Cellar
Sat August 13th
Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra
Workman’s Cellar
Sun August 14th
Advertisements
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide”